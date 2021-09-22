

Lake Partner Lilac Solutions announces USD150m Raise

Sydney, Sep 23, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( FRA:LK1 ) ( OTCMKTS:LLKKF ) states that Lilac Solutions announces $150 Million Series B to scale lithium supply for the electric vehicle era.Lilac's release can be sourced on the following link:This follows Lake's recent announcement of partnering with Lilac Solutions for technology and funding to develop the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina (ASX 22 September 2021).About Lake Resources NL

