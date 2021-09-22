Lake Partner Lilac Solutions announces USD150m Raise
Lilac's release can be sourced on the following link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3385D113
This follows Lake's recent announcement of partnering with Lilac Solutions for technology and funding to develop the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina (ASX 22 September 2021).
