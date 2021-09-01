

Completion of Investment in Metal Tiger plc

Sydney, Sep 27, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited ( ASX:CBE ) refers to its announcement of 27 July 2021 and is pleased to advise that the Company's conditional investment in Metal Tiger plc (MTR) was approved by MTR shareholders at MTR's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 16 September 2021.Cobre has now paid the subscription amount of AUD$1.0m and has been issued a total of 2,702,703 new CHESS Depositary Interest (CDI) representing a holding of approximately 1.6% in MTR.About Cobre Limited

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.