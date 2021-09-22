

Spectacular High-Grade Zinc Drillhole Intersection, Alaska

Ballarat, Sep 28, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - White Rock Minerals Limited ( ASX:WRM ) ( OTCMKTS:WRMCF ) is pleased to announce drill hole assay results at the Company's 100% owned Red Mountain VMS project for the first of the down-dip drill holes completed at the Dry Creek VMS deposit in 2021.Drill hole DC21-97 tested the down-dip projection of the Fosters lens towards the western end of the deposit (Figure 1*). The drill hole intersected 1.4 metres of high-grade massive sulphide assaying 35% zinc, 12.2% lead, 237g/t silver, 2.9g/t gold & 0.3% copper. This high-grade polymetallic suite of metals can also be summarised as a 55.3% Zinc Equivalent grade (ZnEq) or alternatively a 2,555/t Silver Equivalent grade (AgEq).Key Highlights- Spectacular high-grade massive sulphide intersected at the Dry Creek deposit at the Red Mountain VMS project in Alaska.- Drill hole DC21-97 intersected 1.4 metres of massive sulphide grading 35% zinc, 12.2% lead, 237g/t silver, 2.9g/t gold & 0.3% copper, for 55.3% Zinc Equivalent grade (ZnEq), within a 5.8 metre zone of mineralisation grading 11.5% zinc, 3.4% lead, 69g/t silver, 0.8g/t gold & 0.1% copper.- DC21-97 is over 200 metres down-dip from the nearest drill hole intersection, which contained 4.3m @ 4.8% zinc, 2.3% lead, 1,435g/t silver, 2.2g/t gold and 0.5% copper for 43.2% ZnEq, as previously announced. This recent drill hole now doubles the known depth of the resource in this area of the deposit.- Three further drill holes have been completed at Dry Creek on nominal 200 metre spaced step-outs along strike from DC21-97 with assay results awaited.The massive sulphide zone is followed by a zone of laminated and banded sulphides in its footwall, hosted within a dark grey to brown meta-mudstone typical of the Fosters lens. The overall zone of mineralisation returned 5.8 metres at 11.5% zinc, 3.4% lead, 69g/t silver, 0.8g/t gold & 0.1% copper, for 17.2% ZnEq or 793g/t AgEq.The intersection is 200m down dip from the nearest drill hole, DC18-773, that was drilled in 2018 and which returned an intersection of 4.3m @ 4.8% zinc, 2.3% lead, 1,435g/t silver, 2.2g/t gold and 0.5% copper for 43.2% ZnEq or 1,994g/t AgEq.The 2021 Drill Hole Program at Dry Creek.White Rock completed four drill holes testing for depth extensions to the Dry Creek VMS deposit on 200m step-outs down-dip and along its one kilometre strike extent (Figure 2*). Assay results for the remaining three drill holes (DC21-100, DC21-102 and DC21-103) are awaited.As previously reported, the second drill hole (DC21-1004) targeted the western end of the down-dip projection of the Fosters lens and intersected a zone of banded pyrite in the host carbonaceous schist interpreted to be west along strike from the massive sulphide mineralisation intersected in DC21-97. No significant base metal sulphides were logged. Assay results are awaited.Also as previously reported, the third drillhole (DC21-1025) intersected a series of broad zones of sulphide mineralisation dominated by pyrite with lesser sphalerite (zinc), galena (lead) and chalcopyrite (copper). There are four zones interpreted to correlate with the Upper Fosters, Fosters, Copper Zone and Discovery lenses of the main Dry Creek VMS deposit (Figure 3*). Significant base metal sulphides are limited to narrow (10-30cm) bands in the Discovery horizon. Assay results are awaited.The fourth drill hole (DC21-103) successfully intersected both the Fosters and Discovery sulphide horizons over 200 metres down dip of previous drilling. A 5.5m thick interval of laminated sulphides dominated by pyrite with lesser sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite and galena was intersected on the Fosters horizon. A 4.0m thick interval of laminated to massive sulphide was intersected on the Discovery horizon. The Fosters sulphide horizon exhibits typical fine-grained laminated sulphides hosted in black carbonaceous phyllites while the Discovery sulphide horizon consists of mixed laminated, semi-massive, to massive sulphide with visible sphalerite hosted at the contact between meta-sediments and meta-volcanics. Semi-massive to massive sulphides with significant base metal sulphides are limited to 10-30cm bands for both the Fosters and Discovery intervals. Assay results are awaited.The Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats (WTF) deposits at the Red Mountain VMS project already deliver an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 157g/t silver, 5.8% zinc, 2.6% lead and 0.9g/t gold for a grade of 13.2% ZnEq, or 609g/t AgEq. Of this total, the Dry Creek deposit contributes an Inferred Mineral Resource of 2.4 million tonnes @ 69g/t silver, 4.7% zinc, 1.9% lead and 0.4g/t gold for a grade of 8.8% ZnEq, or 406g/t AgEq.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About White Rock Minerals Ltd

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.