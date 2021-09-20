

Nifty East Extensional Drilling Results

Perth, Sep 28, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East extensional drilling. The initial program comprised 18 RC holes which total 3,011m targeting areas of potential oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east of the Nifty open pit (Figure 1 and Figure 2*).HIGHLIGHTS- First assay results received from Nifty east drilling program targeting potential extension of oxide/transitional mineralisation from former Nifty open pit- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected:o 21m at 0.45% Cu from 122m in hole 21NRSP001 including:- 5m at 1.28% Cu from 124mo 3m at 0.62% Cu from 157m in hole 21NRSP015 including:- 1m at 1.22% Cu from 158m: ando 5m at 0.39% Cu from 166mo 10m at 0.37% Cu from 176m in hole 21NRSP016o 13m at 0.55% Cu from 77m in hole 21NRSP018 including:- 2m at 2.06% Cu from 80m- Results highlight strong potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.6 Mt copper Mineral Resource- Follow-up drilling currently being planned- Initial results from Nifty western extension drilling expected shortlyExecutive Director Barry Cahill commented:"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the former Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. Follow-up drilling is currently being planned and we look forward to updating the market on the results from the extensional drilling to the west of the Nifty pit.The program was designed to increase the density of drilling over the sparsely tested eastern extension of the existing resource where limited previous drilling had intersected encouraging widths of oxide and transitional zone copper mineralisation. The hole locations from the current program are shown in Figure 2* with the significant intersections summarised in Table 2*.Discussion of resultsHoles 21NRSP001 (21m at 0.45% Cu, including 5m at 1.28% Cu), 21NRSP016 (10m at 0.37% Cu) and 21NRSP015 (3m at 0.62% Cu, including 1m at 1.22% Cu and 5m at 0.39% Cu) successfully confirmed the eastern extensions to the Nifty mine host carbonate-shale sequence (Figures 3 and 4*).To the immediate south, a sub-parallel zone of interpreted supergene copper mineralisation was intersected in holes 21NRSP008 (22m at 0.17% Cu), 21NRSP008 (14m at 0.21% Cu), 21NRSP004 (14m at 0.26% Cu including 1m at 1.20% Cu) and 21NRSP018 (13m at 0.55% Cu including 2m at 2.06% Cu). This previously untested zone could represent an additional trend of copper mineralisation which will be investigated in more detail during the next phase of drilling.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Cyprium Metals Ltd

