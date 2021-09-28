  
Melbourne, Sep 28, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) Interview with CEO Chris Gerteisen talking about the recent work carried out at the Estelle Project in Alaska.

The company is on track to deliver a maiden resource on their RPM resource, as well as an upgrade on the 4.7M ounce resource at Korbel.

Chris talks about the $12M capital raised and the long term objectives of the company.

About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals LtdNova Minerals Limited (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) is a dynamic explorer and developer of its flagship Estelle Gold district in the Tintina gold belt. Nova's strategy is to substantially increase the current 4.7Moz resource on the Korbel prospect. Subsequently to continue to lock in value through moving Korbel towards production whilst increasing the resource base across the pipeline of targets within the Estelle gold district. Nova Minerals also holds strategic investments in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (Thompson Brothers Lithium Project), Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) and RotorX Aircraft Manufacturing Co.

   


