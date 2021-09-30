



Sydney, Sep 30, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Ltd's ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) Christopher Gerteisen speaks to Proactive following the news it's raised A$12 million to accelerate development across the Estelle gold district where it's advancing a 4.7-million-ounce gold resource towards production. He says they're also continuing to progress its lithium-focused Snow Lake Resources towards listing on the NASDAQ.To watch the interview, please visit:About Nova Minerals Limited

