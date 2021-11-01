

Annual Report

Sydney, Nov 1, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Over the last year, the team at Magnis Energy Technologies Limited ( ASX:MNS ) ( FRA:U1P ) ( OTCMKTS:URNXF ) have been putting together the many building blocks required to achieve our vision of being a key global player in the Lithium-ion value chain of electric vehicles and clean energy storage.We continue to be excited by the progress being made in Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) Manufacturing plant operated by Imperium3 New York Inc. (iM3NY) where we hold a majority shareholding. iM3NY has made great developments across building out the plant, attaining regulatory permits as well as securing binding offtakes as it moves towards 1.8GWh production starting 2022. Magnis also owns 33% in Imperium3 Townsville (iM3TSV), with a goal of building locally manufactured battery cells in Australia, leveraging off the global expertise and partnerships from the US.Technology is a critical component in the electrification supply chain. Magnis has a minority shareholding in US based, battery technology firm Charge CCCV (C4V).C4V is a front-runner in cutting edge Lithium-ion battery technology based in New York. C4V has been developing a cobalt and nickel free battery since 2012 and has major patents granted in the USA and other major countries globally around their high quality, long lasting and environmentally friendly cathode chemistries. C4V has also made major investments in R&D, end user product testing, supply chain qualification and technology validation for end use applications.Finally, our high quality Nachu graphite project remains shovel ready as we continue to hold discussions with both financing and various potential strategic offtake partners as the demand for anode materials such as graphite continues to gather momentum.To view the Annual Report, please visit:About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:URNXF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.