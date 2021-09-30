Sydney, Nov 5, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vertua Limited (NSX:VER) wishes to advise that the Board has appointed Olga Shtifelman as Vertua's Chief Operating Officer and Priya Krishnamurthy as Chief Financial Officer.
Appoints CFO and COO
Olga Shtifelman has had over 12 years' experience in the banking and finance and property sector, with strong people management and organisational skills. Olga is responsible for formulation and execution of the business strategy in collaboration with other senior management, overseeing company's administrative and operational functions including designing policies, regulatory compliance and implementing technology solutions, ensuring operational excellence company wide.
During her tenure of almost 5 years at Vertua Limited, Olga has demonstrated a strong work ethic and provided operational excellence for the company.
Priya Krishnamurthy is a strategic corporate leader with expertise in financial operations at large listed multinationals and start-ups across Australia, India and US. 14 years of experience rooted in accounting, compliance, global financial reporting and skilled in executive relationship and corporate development. As a Financial Controller of Vertua, Priya has demonstrated a positive transformation within the finance function across the group.
Her vision is to deliver strong financial results by building intelligent accounting practices leveraging technology and simplify complex business challenges.
