

Gold Intercepts from Ibis Open-Pit Drilling Campaign

Sydney, Nov 10, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited ( ASX:VAN ) is pleased to announce further gold intersections from its open-pit focused drilling campaign at the Company's flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.These results are from five holes at the Ibis open-pit area. As with all the open-pit targets in the current phase of drilling, Ibis was previously mined at a time when the gold price was a fraction of the current price, presenting the opportunity for Vango to find additional mineable resources in its current drilling to add to the Marymia Project's substantial existing resource.Significant gold intercepts have previously been reported from historic drilling below the open-pits, and Vango's 2021 drilling campaign is designed to test for extensions to these resources as well as for repeat structures at depth.Vango's drilling at Ibis has returned four holes with gold greater than 1g/t often within broader mineralised envelopes of >0.3g/t Au. The results confirm the continuity of the mineralised structures below the Ibis open-pit and extend gold mineralisation to a greater depth than previously tested. Results include;o 7m @ 0.7 g/t Au from 72m in VIBRC0001Incl 2m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 77mo 2m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 87m in VIBRC0002o 1m @ 1 g/t Au from 108m in VIBRC0002o 1m @ 1.6 g/t Au from 89m in VIBRC0003o 5m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 71m in VIBRC0005Incl 1m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 71mand 1m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 75mSee Table 3* for a list of all significant intercepts from Vango's drilling at Ibis in its 2021 drilling campaign.The mineralisation at Ibis sits within steep mineralised shears partially controlled by the contact between a felsic intrusive and mafics. These structures returned multiple high-grade gold intercepts of up to 27.7g/t, in historical drilling from outside the mined area, including:o 1m @ 27.7 g/t Au from 24m in IBRC0004o 5m @ 1.2 g/t Au from 26m in IBRC0015Incl 1m @ 3.9 g/t Au from 30mo 1m @ 2.7 g/t Au from 40m in IBRC0015o 1m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 34m in IBRC0016o 3m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 44m in IBRC0016Incl 1m @ 3.0 g/t Au from 46mo 1m @ 1.1 g/t Au from 52m in IBRC0016o 2m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 38m in IBRC0019o 2m @ 4.1 g/t Au from 7m in IBRC0073o 5m @ 19.9 g/t Au from 45m in IBRC0079o 4m @ 3.4 g/t Au from 29m in IBRC0125The results from the Ibis open-pit will be reviewed to establish their potential to deliver additional economic resources to the Marymia resource base, and further drilling will be undertaken if warranted.2021 Drilling Campaign Progress and Next StepsVango is targeting 11 priority open-pits in its 2021 drilling campaign. Drilling is designed to add resources to the substantial existing Marymia resource base, and to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project.The first phase of drilling in all 11 open pits has now been completed and consisted of 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes. All results have now been reported from first-phase drilling at the Skyhawk, Parrot, Apollo, Prickleys and Ibis open pits, and results from drilling at the remaining 6 open-pits will be progressively released as they become available.Vango has completed second phase drilling at two of the 11 priority open-pits (Skyhawk and Parrot). Second phase drilling will be conducted at all targets that deliver positive results in the completed first round of drilling, to test for further extensions of gold mineralisation to add to the Marymia resource base.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Vango Mining Limited

