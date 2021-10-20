

Kidston Hydro Project - Construction Update

Sydney, Nov 11, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Genex Power Limited ( ASX:GNX ) is pleased to provide the following construction update in relation to the 250MW Kidston Pumped Storage Hydro Project (K2-Hydro or the Project) between the months of October and November 2021 (the Period). The construction schedule remains on track and on budget, and the Company continues to work closely with its principal construction contractors, McConnell Dowell and John Holland, to deliver the Project in Q4 CY2024.The Project construction continues progress to schedule with design progressing and key deliverables being met. Key activities on the Project and works undertaken at site during the Period include:- Andritz Hydro successfully completed the model tests at their hydraulic laboratory in Graz, Austria for the 2 x 125MW turbines to be used for the Project;- Completion of the airstrip upgrades to facilitate fly-in-fly-out operations for construction personnel, with 3 -4 flights arriving per week;- Completion of the main Construction Site Office and workshops;- Completion of onsite establishment of aggregate crushing plant and concrete batching plant, with aggregate crushing and concrete batching operations ongoing;- Completion of main access road into the site;- Completion of the refurbishment works for the Oaks Rush Accommodation Village, with main facility buildings and 450 bed camp expansion complete;- Continuation of site infrastructure upgrades with mobile and Wi-Fi communications fully operational;- Clearing and earthworks preparation for the two onsite switchyards, and- Continuation of Main Access Tunnel (MAT) Portal face stabilisation works with the 12m high temporary access platform complete.The site activity continues to ramp-up, with works commenced on the following near term construction milestones:- MAT Portal stabilisation works being completed using both conventional drilling rigs working from the temporary access platform and wagon drills supported on ropes;- Preparatory works for the commencement of the MAT tunnelling works with mobilisation of key equipment and sprayed concrete trials underway;- Commencement of trial works for the Wises Dam embankment;- Finalisation of the 22kV Distribution Line with connection to Ergon substation; and- Establishment works including road upgrades for the Mt Fox substation being undertaken by Powerlink Queensland.Overall the construction program continues to track to schedule for first energisation in early CY2024 and completion in Q4 CY2024.*To view photographs, please visit:About Genex Power Ltd

