

Lodgement of SPP Options Prospectus

Adelaide, Nov 15, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( FRA:NC3 ) advises that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) Options prospectus has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) today.SPP participants are eligible to receive one (1) Attaching Option for every two (2) Shares issued to them pursuant to the SPP (SPP offer document announced on 17 September 2021).To view the SPP and Timetable, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

