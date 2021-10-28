

US$1.07M COVID-19 Antigen Test Kits Order from Japan

New York, Nov 18, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beroni Group ( OTCMKTS:BNIGF ) ( NSX:BTG ), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, announced that it has received part payment of a US$1.07M (JPY117.5M) order for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit from a Japanese pharmaceutical company based in Tokyo. Beroni has so far produced and delivered about two thirds of the test kits to the buyer.The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test Kit (Colloidal Gold Method) optimizes the sample collection process. It requires no blood, and only a nasopharyngeal swab is needed to collect samples. This greatly improves the convenience of testing and the test results can be obtained within 10 minutes. The antigen test kit was prepared using colloidal gold solidphase immunochromatography and is used for qualitative assays of SARS-CoV-2 antigen samples in vitro. Based on the latest clinical study, it demonstrated an overall sensitivity of 95% and specificity of 100% and has received CE certification in December 2020.Recent COVID-19 cases and deaths have fallen dramatically throughout Japan as vaccinations have increased to cover more than 70% of the population. Japan has been using rapid antigen tests as one of the tools to contain outbreaks. "Widespread rapid testing for COVID-19 disease is absolutely critical for saving lives and reopening the economy. Our antigen detection kit provides an effective and convenient detection solution for clinics, employers, schools, and others seeking a safer reopening," said Jacky Zhang, Chairman, and CEO of Beroni Group.About Beroni Group Limited

