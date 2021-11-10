

Name Change to Symbio Holdings & New ASX Code - SYM

Sydney, Nov 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Further to its announcement on 10 November 2021, Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ) (formerly MNF Group Limited ( ASX:MNF )) is pleased to advise that following shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting, the Company's name has officially changed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and is registered for trading as SYM.ASX on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).The Company name and new ASX code will be effective from the commencement of trading on Wednesday 24 November 2021. Shareholders need take no further action.The change of name reflects the simplification of the Company's operations following the sale of parts of its 'Direct' business, including the MyNetFone (MNF) business, and its focus on its core operations of software-enabled communications in the APAC region for its wholesale clients.Commenting on the name change, CEO Mr Rene Sugo said: "The change of Company name to Symbio will avoid confusion from the market and customers, present a consistent brand as we expand into the APAC region and more accurately reflect our strategy to be a world-class software company."About Symbio Holdings Limited

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006 and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Symbio develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, Symbio is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.