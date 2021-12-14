

Vango Returns High-Grade Gold

Sydney, Dec 14, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Vango Mining Limited ( ASX:VAN ) is pleased to announce further gold intersections from drilling at the Company's flagship Marymia Gold Project (Marymia, the Project) in the Mid-West region of Western Australia.The latest results are from the first four holes drilled at the Pigeon open-pit target (Figure 3*).Pigeon Open PitThe Pigeon pit was targeted with 5 drillholes in Vango's ongoing open-pit focused resource extension program. Results have been received for the first 4 holes and are reported in this announcement. All 4 holes returned significant gold:o 9m at 3 g/t Au from 111m in VPIRC0004 incl. 3m at 7.9 g/t Au from 114mo 2m at 1 g/t Au from 157m in VPIRC0004o 4m at 1.1 g/t Au from 134m in VPIRC0001o 2m at 2.2 g/t Au from 115m in VPIRC0002o 7m at 0.8 g/t Au from 124m in VPIRC0002o 12m at 1 g/t Au from 121m in VPIRC0003These results show the continuity of a strong gold zone that broadly follows an interpreted mineralised structure, that follows the contact between sediments and mafic packages.In addition to the positive results from the current drilling, there are multiple high-grade gold intersections from historic drilling below the current pit outline, including:o 4m at 8.2 g/t Au from 71m in FRC1585o 7m at 1.7 g/t Au from 51m in FRC9606o 9m at 2.1 g/t Au from 90m in PGRC0079o 16m at 1.5 g/t Au from 77m in PGRC0106o 13m at 1.2 g/t Au from 86m in PGRC0112o 8m at 2.6 g/t Au from 52m in PGRC0137 incl. 1m at 5.8 g/t Au from 52mo 12m at 1 g/t Au from 83m in PGRC0138 incl. 2m at 3.4 g/t Au from 83mo 1m at 9.3 g/t Au from 101m in PGRC0139o 14m at 1.6 g/t Au from 106m in PGRC0141o 12m at 1.5 g/t Au from 94m in PGRC0143 incl. 3m at 4.6 g/t Au from 99mo 9m at 2.2 g/t Au from 47m in PGRC0185 incl. 1m at 5.7 g/t Au from 47mo 2m at 5.2 g/t Au from 68m in PGRC0185o 5m at 1.9 g/t Au from 54m in PGRC0188 incl. 1m at 7.6 g/t Au from 54mo 15m at 1.7 g/t Au from 100m in PMRC00012021 Drilling Campaign Progress and Next StepsVango is targeting 11 priority open-pits in its 2021 drilling campaign. Drilling is designed to add resources to the substantial existing Marymia resource base, and to deliver 'critical mass' to Marymia's resource base to support a proposed stand-alone mining operation at the Project.The first phase of drilling in all 11 open pits has now been completed and consisted of 8,914 metres of RC drilling across 56 holes. All results have now been reported from first-phase drilling at the Skyhawk, Parrot, Apollo, Prickleys, Ibis, Exocet and Rosella open-pits along with the first 4 holes from the Pigeon open-pit. Results from drilling at the remaining 3 open-pits will be progressively released as they become available.Vango plans to conduct a follow-up, second phase of drilling at all targets that deliver positive results from the completed first round of drilling, to test for further extensions of gold mineralisation to add to the Marymia resource base.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Vango Mining Limited

Vango Mining Limited (ASX:VAN) is a minerals exploration mining company with ambitions of becoming a high-grade WA gold miner by developing the 100% owned Marymia Gold Project (Marymia) in the mid-west region of Western Australia. The Project comprises 45 granted mining leases over 300km. It has an established high-grade resource of 1Moz @ 3g/t Au, underpinned by the Trident Deposit, whose resource is 410koz @ 8g/t Au, with immediate extensions open at depth/along strike.

The Marymia Project has the potential to become one of Australia's largest high-grade producers. The Greenstone Belt in the Marymia region includes six major gold corridors, which remain largely un-tested beyond 100m depth - supported with an extensive drilling and geophysical database. Previous mining between 1992-2001, produced 580,000 ounces of gold almost entirely from open-pits.

Vango is focused on growing its high-grade gold resource to support a proposed stand-alone gold mining and production operation at Marymia. The Project is located along strike, immediately to the north of Superior Gold's (CVE:SGI) Plutonic Gold Mine which has produced more than 5.5Moz of gold.