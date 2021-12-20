

Altech Battery Materials Coating Plant Receives Green Status

Perth, Dec 20, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to report that as part of the preliminary feasibility study (PFS) being undertaken by its 75% owned German subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), the independent Centre of International Climate and Environmental Research (CICERO) in Norway has assessed the proposed German Battery Materials Coating Plant project as "Green".As announced on 18 November 2021, CICERO were engaged by AIG to conduct an independent evaluation of the Company's proposed battery materials coating plant proposed to be located at the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park, Saxony, Germany. The plant is being designed with a specific focus on minimising environmental impact, and in accordance with prevailing German, European and International environmental standards.CICERO's review has now been completed, and a rating of "Medium Green" has been awarded to the project. This positive project evaluation, formally termed a "Green Bond Second Opinion", confirms that the project, which is currently the subject of a PFS, would be suitable for future green bond financing.In determining the overall project framework rating of "Medium Green", CICERO assessed the proposed governance procedures and transparency as "Good" and confirmed that the project aligns with all green bond principles. In assessing the proposed plant design and coating process, CICERO noted "The plant has near zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions as the plant's processes, including steam generation, are fully electrified, and it will use renewable electricity sourced from on-site solar panels and renewable energy certificates". Although CICERO acknowledges the project is still in the development phase, in assessing governance and transparency considerations, it has encouraged Altech "to implement and enforce a robust supply chain sustainability policy, as well as to engage with its suppliers to address their sustainability impacts", given that >90% of the plant carbon footprint is attributable to plant feedstock such as graphite and silicon.A CO2 footprint assessment of the proposed 10,000tpa plant determined that, when compared to the incumbent lithium-ion battery technology that uses a graphite only anode, coated silicon anode material could result in a CO2 emissions reduction of ~19% where 5% coated silicon is used in a battery anode, and a reduction of up to ~ 52% if 20% coated silicon was used (refer Table 1*).Commenting on the CICERO assessment, Altech managing director Iggy Tan stated "CICERO's independent assessment of AIG's proposed battery materials coating plant, and its suitability for possible future green bond financing, is an important inclusion for the current preliminary feasibility study - and it certainly adds credibility to this proposed project. The PFS continues to progress, and Altech anticipates that the results will be available to it during the first quarter of 2022."*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.