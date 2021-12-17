

FSG Completes TasmaNet Acquisition

Sydney, Dec 22, 2021 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Field Solutions Holdings ( ASX:FSG ), Australia's leading rural, regional and remote telecommunications carrier is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of TasmaNet Pty Ltd and controlled entities.The transaction completed on Tuesday 21st of December at 4pm.About Field Solutions Holdings Ltd

Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) is dedicated to provide connectivity to Rural and Regional Australia where other providers simply cannot. We employ innovative technologies and a community focused approach which engages local government, businesses and residents to ensure we build where it is most needed. FSG provides, builds, and operates "true broadband networks" specifically for rural, regional, and remote Australia. FSG is a licensed Australian telecommunications carrier and a retail service provider (trading under the brands 'JustISP,' TasmaNet and Ant Communications), and a NBN Co Retail and Business Service Provider.