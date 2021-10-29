

Western Australia EPA Grants Key Environmental Permits

Perth, Jan 17, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Australia's next rare earths producer Hastings Technology Metals Ltd ( ASX:HAS ) ( FRA:5AM ) is pleased to announce that it has fulfilled a key requirement of the already received Ministerial Statement 1110 (ASX Significant milestone achieved, environmental approval to mine and process rare earths at the Yangibana Project 20 August 2019) which was to prepare and submit a Flora and Vegetation Environmental Management Plan to the satisfaction of the WA EPA CEO.As a result, Hastings has received two key approvals to enable the continuation of early works infrastructure site activities. Permits include.- Approval from the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation of its Flora and Vegetation Environmental Management Plan, and- Approval from the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety for a revised Mining Proposal.The Flora and Vegetation Environmental Management Plan sets out the environmental objectives to be achieved and specifies management actions that will be implemented to achieve compliance. Hastings has prepared management targets and monitoring programs to measure the effectiveness of the management actions. The management plan has been informed by best practice and recent experience on similar mining projects in Western Australia.The Mining Proposal details the proposed activities on site and environmental management measures to ensure Hastings meets its tenement obligations under the Mining Act.About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd

