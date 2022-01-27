

Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, Jan 27, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited ( ASX:BCT ) ( FRA:1BL ), a leader in the development of advanced sample management solutions for harsh environments, is pleased to release its Appendix 4C - Quarterly Cashflow report and update for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021Corporate and Business updates for the Quarter- Launched a full range of Bluechiip products including Bluechiip Enabled storage consumables, readersand software with CE IVD certification and FDA registration for direct sale into North America and ANZand through distributors globally;- Successfully delivered and installed Bluechiip's new range of consumables and Advanced SampleManagement solutions for orders received from three local and overseas customers;- Commenced development and active client engagement pursuant to the execution of a two-yearLicence and Development Agreement with California, US-based FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc (FISI).;- Progressive discussions and negotiations with potential OEMs continue to be an area of focusincluding receipt of purchase orders for delivery of developer kit systems;- Successfully granted certificate of Overseas Advanced Findings for the research and experimentationin next generation biological specimen tracking and storage solutions enabling new approvedoverseas research and development (R&D) activities to be claimed under the Australian FederalGovernment R&D tax refund program;- Continued optimisation of commercial chip production;- Received stock from Labcon under the agreed settlement for the agreed value of $USD750k ($A1.04million), including chips and readers which will be repurposed into Bluechiip's new line of products;- Granted new Australian patent - Monitoring apparatus for temperature-controlled sample collectionand transport; and- Closing cash and cash equivalents of $4.01m as at 31 December 2021, with no borrowings andexpected receipt of over $1m from the Australian Government R&D Tax Incentive refund program.Additional informationDuring the quarter, the Company recorded cash receipts from customers of $192k for products and engineering services.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Bluechiip Limited

Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) understands that every sample - stem cells, blood, eggs, sperm and other biospecimens - is critical, so our objective is to manage each one with optimal quality in the most efficient way. Bluechiip's advanced management solution is the only one that provides sample temperature with ID in cryogenic environments to. Most importantly, this delivers confidence in every sample.

Bluechiip's unique patented technology is a MEMS-based wireless tracking solution that contains no electronics. It represents a generational change from current tracking methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D), and Radio Frequency Identification. Bluechiip tags are either embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags. Each product can be easily identified, and critical information such as sample temperature, is detected by readers and stored in the Bluechiip software. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the Bluechiip(R) Advanced Sample management solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

Bluechiip's technology has applications in healthcare, including in cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories), pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Other key markets include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

Bluechiip: Delivering confidence in every sample.