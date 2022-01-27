

Board and Company Secretary Appointments

Sydney, Jan 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd ( ASX:MNS ) ( FRA:U1P ) ( OTCMKTS:MNSEF ) is very pleased to announce the following appointments to its board and management team to assist with the significant growth that the company is experiencing as it continues to progress its involvement in various segments in the Lithium-ion battery industry.Giles Gunesekera - Independent Non-Executive DirectorGiles has over 25 years' experience of building and developing teams and businesses for global enterprises. Giles has held senior roles in the financial services industry spanning recruiting, training, product, distribution and leadership. Giles is the Founder and CEO of Global Impact Initiative. The business Giles founded is the only Impact Investing business in the world that is a UN LEAD Company.Giles has a unique blend of leadership and business skills gained in the corporate environment married with financial and governance skills gained in the Not-for-Profit sector. Giles holds numerous Volunteer Not-for-Profit Directorships ranging from International Aid, Human Rights, Climate Action, Disabilities, Education, Arts and Sports. Giles is on Advisory Boards for the United Nations for Climate & Health and Sustainable Finance.Giles has formal academic qualifications from Oxford University, Melbourne University, Monash University and the Financial Services Institute of Australia.Claire Bibby - Independent Non-Executive DirectorClaire has over 30 years professional experience as a senior lawyer and executive coach. Claire has founded and co-founded several businesses covering the legal, executive coaching, property-tech and legal-tech spaces and has held senior management appointments with some of world's largest companies and top-tier law firms.Claire is a Non-Executive Director of two other ASX listed companies - Comms Group Limited ( ASX:CCG ), Clime Asset Management ( ASX:CIW ) and sits on a number of unlisted companies and charities including Arowana International Limited.Claire has been recognised by several professional organisations during her career including recently being named by Australasian Lawyer as one of the Elite Women of 2021. Claire is also an Industry/Professional Fellow with the University of Technology Sydney, School of Law.Duncan Glasgow - General Counsel and Company SecretaryDuncan has over three decades of extensive experience in General Counsel & Company Secretarial roles in both listed and non-listed entities. He is a fellow of the Governance Institute and his experience covers sectors which include manufacturing, mining, oil and gas and international drilling.Duncan will officially begin on 10 February 2022 taking over responsibilities from Interim General Counsel and Company Secretary Julian Rockett.Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "We are thrilled to have Giles, Claire and Duncan joining Magnis. We have carefully selected all three individuals with specific skillsets that the board identified as we look forward to our exciting growth phase ahead."About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.