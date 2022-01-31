

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OzAurum Resources Ltd ( ASX:OZM ) is pleased to provide a summary of activities for the December 2021 Quarter.Over the Quarter, the Company continued to deliver excellent results from its large-scale Reverse Circulation (RC) and Aircore (AC) drilling programs at the Mulgabbie North Project situated North East of Kalgoorlie and adjacent to Northern Star Limited's ( ASX:NST ) Carosue Dam Mine operations.HIGHLIGHTS- Significant wide zone of primary gold mineralisation intersected north of the James Prospect.- Gold mineralisation is open along strike and at depth.- RC holes that intersected significant gold mineralisation include:- 18m @ 1.64 g/t gold (Au) - (from 105m) within 75m @ 0.72 g/t Au MNORC 115- 14m @ 1.58 g/t Au - (from 24m) incl 1m @ 5.28 g/t Au MNORC 118- 9m @ 1.52 g/t Au - (from 117m) MNORC 114- 6m @ 1.39 g/t Au - (from 100m) MNORC 114- 4m @ 1.48 g/t Au - (from 30m) within 20m @ 0.68 g/t Au MNORC 107- RC drilling has extended the strike of primary gold mineralisation at Mulgabbie North to 1.3km.- Intrusive porphyry has been intersected in a number of RC holes for the first time.- AC holes that intersected significant gold mineralisation from composite samples include:- 4m @ 3.09 g/t Au from 12m - MNOAC 615- 4m @ 3.03 g/t Au from 64m - MNOAC 560- 4m @ 2.00 g/t Au from 44m MNOAC 534- 4m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 56m MNOAC 579- 4m @ 1.68 g/t Au from 56m within 17m @ 0.8 g/t Au MNOAC 536- 4m @ 1.65 g/t Au from 68m MNOAC 559- 4m @ 1.61 g/t Au from 28m MNOAC 546- 4m @ 1.59 g/t Au from 36m MNOAC 636- 4m @ 1.47 g/t Au from 40m MNOAC 523- 4m @ 1.41 g/t Au from 56m MNOAC 597- 4m @ 1.40 g/t Au from 52m MNOAC 606- AC drilling further extended the widespread gold zone an additional 1.4km to over 4.2km long and 150m wide at Mulgabbie North.- New high priority targets for RC drilling have been defined by the high-grade AC supergene gold zone coinciding with the magnetic destruction zone.The Company continued its large-scale drill programs which originally consisted of 20,000m RC and 30,000m AC drilling. Over recent quarters, these programs were expanded with approval of a further 10,000m of RC drilling, and an additional 15,000 of AC drilling.*To view the full Quarterly Report with tables and figures, please visit:About OzAurum Resources Limited

