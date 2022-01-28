

Fiji Kava Launches on Alibaba's Tmall Platform

Brisbane, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Fiji Kava Ltd ( ASX:FIJ ) is a health and wellness company with operations in Australia, Fiji and the USA. The company which produces natural products to reduce anxiety, promote relaxation, improve sleep and support sports recovery and performance has today launched on Alibaba's Tmall e-commerce platform to reach more consumers in China.- Fiji Kava to increase its presence in China as it launches on Alibaba's Tmall e-commerce platform- From today, Fiji Kava's Noble Kava(R) extract capsules and two Noble Kava varieties of Noble Sleep(R), and Noble Body(R) capsule ranges are available on Alibaba's Tmall e-commerce platform- China is the second largest vitamin and supplement market in the world, estimated at RMB 149bn (~AUD $30bn).Chinese consumers will be able to access a broad range of Fiji Kava products on Tmall, including its Noble Kava(R) extract capsules and two Noble Kava varieties of Noble Sleep(R), and Noble Body(R) with new product launches to closely follow those in the Australian market.Tmall is owned by Alibaba Group, the largest Chinese e-commerce company. It is a leading third-party online and mobile e-commerce platform where international brands can access consumers in China. China is the second largest vitamin and supplement market in the world, estimated at RMB 149bn (~AUD $30bn1).Fiji Kava CEO, Anthony Noble said: "Despite global disruptions and increasing geopolitical tension, cross-border e-commerce in China has experienced strong growth in the vitamin and supplements sector. We are delighted to launch on Tmall today to begin building our sales footprint in China."The Tmall launch has been facilitated through the previously announced partnership with PuMate (Shanghai) Limited, which will see branded Fiji Kava products and raw materials sold to China's complementary medicine, personal care and pharmaceutical industry, as well as through cross-border e-commerce marketplaces, such as Tmall."The Chinese market has been challenging for FijiKava and the continued Australian-Chinese political and trade tensions have not made things easier. However, with persistence and hard work our Chinese partners have now taken a meaningful first step. Tmall and other Chinese online sellers have effectively transformed the cross-border e-commence landscape in recent years and so listing here is critical to future sales channels opening.As we grow and evolve, the company we will continue to focus on the key health needs of stress and anxiety reduction, improved sleep and sports recovery and performance. There is growing consumer recognition of the importance of meeting these needs, especially through self-medication. We believe there is an enormous, untapped market for natural products like ours globally, including China."*To view the Fiji Kava range on Tmall, please visit:About Fiji Kava Limited

Fiji Kava Limited (ASX: FIJ), an Australian-Fijian medicinal kava health & wellness company, producing natural 'noble kava' products for the natural medicine market, estimated to exceed USD $210 billion by 2026 globally.



As the first foreign company with approval from the Fijian Government to operate in the kava industry. FijiKava has established a global leading sustainable and 100% traceable, certified organic supply chain of 'noble kava' including a nucleus farm in Levuka, on the island of Ovalau, Fiji.



FijiKava is focussed on expanding the availability of noble kava products throughout western markets to provide a natural alternative to prescription medicines to promote sleep, soothe and calm the nerves, support muscle relaxation and relax the mind.



Backed by years of independent research, Fiji Kava medical kava products are produced by high-quality GMP and are TGA and FDA compliant.