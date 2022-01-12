

December 2021 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) is pleased to provide a summary of activities for the quarter ending 31 December 2021. The Company has a portfolio of highly prospective 100% owned gold projects located in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia (Figure 1*).HIGHLIGHTSStar of Gordon Prospect (Gordons Gold Project)- High-grade mineralisation confirmed with RC drilling at vertical depths beneath 160m- 1m @ 19.8g/t Au from 159m (YRLRC668) located down dip from an earlier RC intercept of 10m @ 8.4g/t Au from 43m including 1m @ 52.5g/t Au (YRLRC630)- Mineralisation is open in all directions, infill and extensional RC drilling is ongoing with 36 holes completed and a five hole diamond drilling program underway - results pending- New tenement acquisitions double the prospect strike length to ~4kmMalone - Bradman Prospects (Gordons Gold Project)- 11m @ 2.0g/t Au from 257m including 3m @ 5.8g/t Au from 261m (YRLRC646)- 27 RC holes and three diamond holes completed - results pendingGordons Dam Prospect (Gordons Gold Project)- 5m @ 3.7g/t Au from 28m including 1m @ 16.6g/t Au (YRLRC0683)- 23m @ 1.2g/t Au from 52m including 2m @ 8.4g/t Au (YRLRC0681)- 43m @ 0.7g/t Au from 42m including 8m @ 2.0g/t Au (YRLRC0689)- 23 RC holes completed - results pendingNewport Prospect (Ironstone Well Gold Project)- New +3km long anomaly defined by air-core drilling located in the immediate footwall of the 268koz Flushing Meadows gold deposit. Follow-up RC drilling planned in March/AprilCapital Raising- A one for six Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Rights Issue and Shortfall Share Placement was well supported by existing shareholders. The Company had $7.2 million cash at bank at Quarter-end with a further $2.5 million of remaining Shortfall Shares able to be placed prior to 16 March 2022.*To view the full Quarterly Report with tables and figures, please visit:About Yandal Resources Ltd

