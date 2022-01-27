BREAKTHROUGH 30% HIGHER ENERGY DENSITY ANODE ACHIEVED IN LITHIUM-ION BATTERY



Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - During the quarter, Altech Chemicals Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) was delighted to announce a significant breakthrough in lithium-ion battery technology by the Company's team at its research and development laboratory in Perth, Western Australia.After almost 12 months of challenging work, Altech "cracked the silicon barrier" and successfully produced and tested a series of lithium-ion battery anode materials that have ~30% higher retention capacity compared to conventional lithium-ion battery anode materials. To achieve its breakthrough, the Company successfully combined silicon particles that had been treated with its innovative proprietary technology with regular battery grade graphite, to produce a lithium-ion battery electrode containing a composite graphite / silicon anode. When energised, these materials held 30% more capacity compared to a conventional graphite only anode material. The materials were then subjected to a series of battery tests over a period of time, including charge and discharge cycling.The previously unresolved obstacles for using silicon in lithium-ion battery anodes, which were: silicon particle swelling; prohibitive firstcycle-capacity-loss of up to 50%; and rapid battery degradation, appears to be improved significantly during the laboratory testing of Altech's composite graphite/silicon batteries.This major achievement is not just a significant breakthrough for Altech, but also for the lithium-ion battery industry generally.Especially so given the 2020 public statement by US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, which stated that its aim is to increase the amount of silicon in its batteries to achieve stepchange improvements in energy density and battery life. A 30% higher energy capacity lithium-ion battery would translate not just to significant cost benefits, but also to potentially increased range in the case of electric vehicles. Phase 2 of Altech's planned research and development program will see the Company strive to improve on the 30% energy increase achieved in this first phase. In terms of potential commercialisation of its technology, the Company's 75% owned subsidiary Altech Industries Germany GmbH, has already commenced a pre-feasibility study for construction of a 10,000tpa battery materials plant in Saxony, Germany to service the burgeoning European lithium-ion battery market.*To view the full Quarterly Report with tables and figures, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.