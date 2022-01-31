

Quarterly Activities Report

Brisbane, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:SYAXF ) has achieved further growth in its lithium asset base in Quebec, Canada together with advancing its Western Australian projects, as shown in its Activities Report for the December quarter 2021.Quarter HighlightsQuebec, Canada- Sayona completes acquisition of 60% stake in Moblan Lithium Project (Moblan) for US$86.5 million- Authier drilling results build confidence in quality and expansion potential of resource base- North American Lithium scoping study advances, targeting resumption of production from 2023- Major drilling program planned for Moblan to expand Sayona's lithium resource base- Placement and Rights Issue raises A$125.5 million to fund Moblan acquisition and support development of Abitibi lithium hub- Sayona promoted to MSCI Global Small Cap Index, driving further awareness from global institutional investorsWestern Australia- Morella Corporation (previously Altura Mining) advancing exploration over earn-in Pilbara lithium projects, with initial focus on Mallina projectPost-Quarter- Significant expansion for Sayona's Northern Quebec lithium resource hub, with acquisition of 121 new claims (Lac Albert Project), located west of Moblan.*To view the full Quarterly Report with tables and figures, please visit:About Sayona Mining Ltd

