Malibu, CA, Jan 31, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with Don Mosher, the President of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. ( CVE:DME )( OTCMKTS:DMEHF ). The company is slated potentially to begin producing helium and generating revenue beginning Q2 of 2022 at the Holbrook Helium Project in Arizona with delivery to an end-user.Listen to the interview with Mr. Mosher and discover how the company arrived at this historic point in just 2 years, please visit:About Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the green energy and high technology industries.