

BRV to Acquire Express Virtual Meetings from Symbio Holdings

Sydney, Feb 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Boardroom Ventures (BRV) announces an agreement to acquire the Express Virtual Meetings (EVM) business from ASX listed Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ).There is a clear demand for high quality end-to-end live streaming solutions for critical stakeholder engagement and there is a market need for supply chain consolidation to ensure robust delivery at scale.Express Virtual Meetings is an Australian-owned and operated provider of conferencing solutions with 20 years of experience and has been a Leader in managed virtual meetings & video events.The combination of the Boardroom Media** integrated communication technologies with the core EVM telecommunications capability will deliver a secure hosted suite of communication tools to our corporate customers.More than 3500 Express Virtual Meetings and Boardroom Media clients will continue to benefit from the high quality communication services they are familiar with. Acquisition creates a natural synergy between the companies broadening the product range and offering access to additional communication services.In addition, Boardroom Ventures and Symbio sign a strategic partnership with Symbio powering a fast growing Boardroom communication platform globally.William Canty, CEO of Boardroom Media commented on the news:"Boardroom Media has built a reputation of excellence in creating and supporting comprehensive communication solutions for critical stakeholder messaging. A strategic relationship between Boardroom Media and EVM allows EVM to focus exclusively on what matters most - creating and deploying innovative solutions for Australian and international organizations that deliver superior end user experiences."Andrea Goding, CEO of Express Virtual meetings commented:"This is an exciting next chapter for EVM. Our business services enhanced by the Boardroom communication platform create many new scenarios for clients while allowing us to bring our trusted native communication services to an expanding client base."Rene Sugo, CEO of Symbio Holdings Limited commented on the news:"Boardroom Media is an exciting company with ground-breaking products and services, and the combination with EVM provides a strong combination for ongoing success. I look forward to a long term partnership between Symbio and BRV as both companies focus on their core expertise and tackle global market opportunities."About Symbio Holdings Limited

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is one of Asia-Pacific's fastest growing technology companies. Listed on the ASX since 2006 and twice winner of the Forbes Asia-Pacific "Best under a Billion" award. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the company has over 500 people located across Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. Symbio develops and operates a global communications network and software suite enabling some of the world's leading innovators to deliver new-generation communications solutions.

As the world moves to IP, Symbio is building the brands, services, network and technology to lead the way.