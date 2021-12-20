

Appointment of Investor Relations Advisor

Sydney, Feb 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Mie Pay Ltd ( NSX:MIE ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Convergence Capital (AFSL 503221) as investor relations advisor to a proposed convertible note issue.As the Company transitions from a payment company to an internet of things (IoT) provider to SMEs (see announcement dated 16 November 2021), it is looking to raise further capital to fund on-going development and expansion of clients/users.The Company is also considering a listing on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in due course, in order to attract wider investments and to improve liquidity.About Mie Pay Limited

