

Invitation to Investor Webinar

Perth, Feb 8, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Limited ( ASX:TNR ) is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders, investors, and the broader market to attend a live virtual presentation by Torian's Directors and Senior Management.The Company will present an overview of its recent Rare Earths announcements, as well as its future exploration plans.There will be an opportunity for attendees to ask questions of management. Investors are encouraged to submit questions prior the event by emailing info@torianresources.com.auEvent: Torian - Rare Earth WebinarPresenting: Paul Summers (Executive Chairman), Peretz Schapiro (Executive Director) and Claudio Sheriff-Zegers (Exploration Manager), Kenneth Collerson (Geological Consultant)Time Feb 10, 2022 14:00 Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney.Investors must register online in advance to participate in this webinar by clicking on the registration link below.Register in advance for this webinar:After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.About Torian Resources Limited

