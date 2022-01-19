

MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT & OLIVEX

Sydney, Feb 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), a leader in gamified fitness, including its subsidiary, Six to Start, the maker of the massive hit Zombies, Run!, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a Licensing Agreement with Marvel Entertainment (Marvel) in order to develop Marvel-branded interactive digital fitness content and experiences. The Licence Agreement is a multi-year agreement, the details of which are commercially sensitive. More information about the project will be shared in the future.About Marvel EntertainmentMarvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world's most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of more than 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media for over eighty years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing, publishing, games, and digital media.About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.