Feasibility Study for Tocantinzinho Gold Project

Sydney, Feb 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Louis-Pierre Gignac, the President and CEO of G Mining Ventures Corp. ( CVE:GMIN )( OTCMKTS:KANAF ).G Mining Ventures is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects. Its flagship asset, the permitted Tocantinzinho Project, is located in Para State, Brazil. Tocantinzinho is an open-pit gold deposit containing 1.8 million ounces of reserves. The deposit is open at depth, and the under-explored and expansive 688km2 land package presents additional exploration potential.In 2020, G Mining Ventures was created to acquire direct ownership of projects and capitalize on the value uplift that successful mine development offers. Leading the company Mr. Gignac is an experienced mining engineer who has been with GMS from the outset. With strong access to capital via a supportive shareholder base coupled with proven development expertise, G Mining is well positioned to grow the company into the next mid-tier precious metal producer.In this segment we review the company's announced feasibility study and plans for the Tocantinzinho Project going forward and looking to produce Gold in Q3 of 2024.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About G Mining Ventures Corp.

