

Battery Materials Pilot Plant Engineer Appointed

Perth, Feb 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce that German engineering firm Kuttner GmbH & Co. KG (Kuttner) has been awarded the contract for final plant engineering of the battery materials coating pilot plant to be constructed in Saxony, Germany by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG). Kuttner will immediately commence engineering work, with procurement and construction of the pilot plant to follow. The pilot plant is designed to produce 120kg per day of coated battery anode material, which will be made available to selected European battery manufacturers and automakers.Kuttner is a German-based industrial plant engineering, and engineering procurement and construction (EPC) contractor with strong experience in design, procurement, project and construction management, and plant commissioning across a range of industries. Kuttner have previously completed metallurgical plant, water and off-gas treatment projects in Germany, and bring valuable local knowledge to the execution of the pilot plant project.As announced by Altech on 1 February 2022, preliminary design of the battery materials coating pilot plant is now complete. The appointment of Kuttner as the pilot plant engineering contractor is the next step in the development of the plant at the Dock3 facility, in Saxony Germany, and to progress the Company's groundbreaking technology to produce alumina coated battery anode materials.About Altech Chemicals Ltd

