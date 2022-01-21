

NSX Ltd (ASX:NSX) Welcomes Veratin Limited onto the National Stock Exchange

Sydney, Feb 16, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) listed today on the National Stock Exchange of Australia with an initial market capitalisation of $9.5 million.The Company is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.About NSX Limited

NSX Limited (ASX:NSX) via its wholly owned subsidiary National Stock Exchange of Australia Limited (NSXA) operates the Tier 1 Licensed stock exchange facility for the listing of equity securities, corporate debt and investment scheme units. The company is also involved in trading and settlement activities.

About Veratin Limited

