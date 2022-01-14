

1H FY22 Results Webinar Notice

Sydney, Feb 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bigtincan Holdings Limited ( ASX:BTH ) ( OTCMKTS:BGTHF ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to attend a webinar where management will provide an overview of the 1H FY22 Results for the period ending 31 December 2021. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom at 11.00 am AEDT on Friday 25 February / USA Thursday 24 February 7:00 pm EST.Details of the event are as follows:Event: Bigtincan Holdings Limited 1H FY22 Investor WebinarPresenters: Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, David Keane and Global Financial Controller, Cyril DesouzaDate and Time: Friday 25 February 2022 at 11.00am AEDT (USA Thursday 24 February 7:00 pm EST)Where: Zoom Webinar - details to be provided upon registrationTo register your interest for the webinar please visit:After registering your interest, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the webinar. Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand to Jane Morgan Management in the contact details below.About Bigtincan Holdings Ltd

