

Appointment of Board Member

Sydney, Mar 1, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ), a leading voice communications software provider, today announced the appointment of Leanne Heywood as an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee effective 1 March 2022.Ms. Heywood is a highly experienced company director holding Board positions for both public and private companies in B2B settings across a variety of industries. She currently chairs Audit and Risk Committees at ASX-listed companies Allkem Ltd ( ASX:AKE ), Midway ( ASX:MWY ) and Quickstep Technologies ( ASX:QHL ).With a background in finance and accounting, Ms. Heywood brings considerable commercial, sales and marketing, and business analytics experience to the Board. She also has extensive international experience managing complex and culturally diverse stakeholder relationships across the APAC region during her 11 years at Rio Tinto, including her position as General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Copper Concentrate.Commenting on Ms. Heywood's appointment, Symbio Chair Anne Ward commented: "On behalf of the Board, we are very pleased to welcome Leanne as Non-Executive Director and Chair of our Audit and Risk Committees. Leanne's governance experience and global expertise means she is well positioned to further strengthen the capability of Symbio's Board and we look forward to working with her as we expand into the Asia Pacific region."Ms Heywood added: "I am delighted to join Symbio and work with the Board and management team at this exciting time. Symbio's clear strategy and long-term aspirations in a rapidly evolving industry are highly appealing and I believe my experience and skills will further complement the Company's deeply experienced Board."About Symbio Holdings Limited

Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates. Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global