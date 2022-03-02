Perth, Mar 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited ( ASX:NC6 ) Executive Chairman explains the environmentally friendly textile produced by the company for application in the fashion industry.The cellulose based product is made without an impact on natural resources and has a favourable "feel" against the skin, as well as being a breathable fabric.Dr Wayne Best explains the applications for the branded "Nullabor" fibre, and with the pilot spin of 250kg of fabric demonstrating scalability of the manufacturing process, the company aims to supply the fashion industry with an environmentally responsible product that does not sacrifice any of the luxury attributes of high end fabrics.To view the Video Interview, please visit:About Nanollose Limited

Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company's process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce 'Plant-Free' Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.