

Nova Announces Global Search for New Chairman

Melbourne, Mar 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nova Minerals Limited ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) has launched a global search for a new Chairman, with a particular focus on a candidate with Wall Street experience, to assist the Company in the next stage of its journey of becoming a global gold producer.The Company is interviewing well known global search firms, and has already received some candidates directly through its directors and investment banking relationships.Specifically, the Company seeks a highly qualified individual based in North America possessing skills that are complementary to the existing Nova Board. Including:- A passion to guide Nova through to the fulfillment of its vision to become a world class gold producer- Extensive US capital markets experience and investment banking relationships- Corporate governance and risk management skills, including establishing and chairing all Board committees- Cross-sector and cross-border insightThe Company also advises that Mr David Hersham has resigned from his role as Non Executive Chairman, effectively immediately. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank David for his contributions to the company during his tenure and we wish him the best in his future endeavours.The Board has appointed Louie Simens as interim Executive Chairman.About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.