

Mining of Bulk Sample - Update

Perth, Mar 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) presents a bulk sample mining update.Highlights:- Classic Minerals mining crew on time and on budget.- Pit has reached 5 meters below surface.- Unexpected ancient river gravels near the base of the overburden exposed above the main ore zone.- River gravels not recognised in previous RC drilling programs.- Crushing of river gravels show minor amounts of visible gold in the panning dish.- River gravels to be stockpiled separately for detailed sampling and assaying.- Bulk sample mining program to run for about 6 Weeks.The removal of the over-burden has progressed as anticipated and Classic has moved down to a level 5 meters below the surface. All the topsoil has been stored for future rehabilitation. The bulk of the over-burden removed to date has been placed on the designated waste dump as required.As the excavation approached approximately -5m vertical depth, ancient river gravels started to appear on the pit floor. This was a surprise as previous RC drilling by Classic had not recognised this layer. The gravel or conglomerate layer is believed to be the remnants of an ancient river, near the base of the overburden, that at one stage passed over the orebody thousands of years ago. The exact lateral dimensions of this layer are currently unknown however the thickness is estimated to be between 1-2m. Samples of the river gravels were panned on-site and found to contain minor amounts of visible gold. This material will be stockpiled separately and systematically sampled. The discovery of the river gravels could add valuable ounces to not just the bulk sample but to future open pit mining operations.The next major milestone for the bulk sample will be when the "ore body" is exposed for the first time.*To view photographs, please visit:About Classic Minerals Limited

