

Filed Solutions appointed Star Solutions Distributor

Sydney, Mar 16, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Field Solutions Holdings Limited ( ASX:FSG ), Australia's leading rural and regional telecommunications carrier, is pleased to announce it has entered into an exclusive master distribution agreement for Star Solutions' range of innovative integrated 4G and 5G LTE equipment.Highlights- Exclusive Master Distribution agreement for Australia and New Zealand- Highly portable, rapid deployment 4G and 5G private LTE Equipment- Integrated, rapid deployment solution for voice and data- Ideal for agri-business, mining, military and emergency services applications- Leverage Field Solutions' rural network- Ability to deploy off OneWeb LEO satellite or other forms of backhaul"We've seen a massive increase in demand for cost effective private and fast deployment LTE solutions in our core sectors of agri-business, mining and local and state-based emergency services." Says Andrew Roberts, CEO of FSG, "Star Solutions' range of products and solutions aligned perfectly with those market demands from a feature and commercial standpoint" he continued.Field Solutions recently announced that it had been appointed distribution partner for OneWeb, providing access to enterprise Grade LEO satellite backhaul. "Our core customers in Rural and Regional Australia need the ability to reliably connect to the internet as well as make voice calls and have access to all other forms of connectivity such as IoT" said Roberts."And while we endeavour to build our networks as fast as possible, in some instances, it is simply not commercially or technically viable to do so. The Star Solutions suite of products, combined with our various innovative backhaul capabilities will allow us to deploy a complete, full featured, Private LTE solutions, just about anywhere in Australia for a fraction of the cost and time; This is another game changer for the Rural and Remote communications" he concluded."We are excited about our partnership with FSG and working with their team to enable Private LTE solutions across Australia and New Zealand," says Jack Mar, CEO of Star Solutions. "Our product innovation makes it possible to quickly deploy Private LTE networks and enable organizations to take advantage of the latest innovations and technology trends, including applications for Industry 4.0."FSG plan to start rolling out the Star Solutions suite of products starting in April 2022. "We will release a set of fit for purpose agri-business, mining and emergency services solutions", outlines Roberts. "We need to ensure the deployment of LTE based solutions is as easy as possible for our customers, for too long LTE based products were either too expensive, or too complex to deploy and maintain", outlines Roberts.Specific products will be released addressing the need for community based rapid deployments to address natural disasters and assist emergency services departments and local councils maintain voice and data services when traditional telecommunications services are off-line.Field Solutions Group recently announced 165% growth in revenue and 280% increase in EBITDA in its H1 FY22 reporting pointing to significant growth. "We continue to focus on innovative technologies which deliver significant advantage to our customers and help to bridge the digital divide between Remote and Metropolitan Australia" says Roberts.About Field Solutions Holdings Limited

Field Solutions Holdings Limited (ASX:FSG) is dedicated to provide connectivity to Rural and Regional Australia where other providers simply cannot. We employ innovative technologies and a community focused approach which engages local government, businesses and residents to ensure we build where it is most needed. FSG provides, builds, and operates "true broadband networks" specifically for rural, regional, and remote Australia. FSG is a licensed Australian telecommunications carrier and a retail service provider (trading under the brands 'JustISP,' TasmaNet and Ant Communications), and a NBN Co Retail and Business Service Provider.