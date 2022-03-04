

Additional Significant Intercepts - Mt Stirling Gold Project

Perth, Mar 25, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Torian Resources Limited's ( ASX:TNR ) ongoing drilling campaign at its flagship Mt Stirling Project in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields has returned additional significant gold intercepts, extending mineralisation beyond previous resource boundaries.Ahead of announcing a new Total Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) next month, drilling across 160 holes at Mt Stirling's identified MS Viserion Gold System was highlighted by a 33m intersection from 196m @ 1.78 g/t Au; and 5m @ 8.52 g/t Au which includes 2m @ 16.19 g/t Au and 1m @ 20.70 g/t Au.The company has now completed 16,792m of Reverse Circulation (RC) infill and extension drilling at MS Viserion, where the strike extends 1.2km SW to NW and 250m at depth.Mt Stirling hosts a current JORC compliant total mineral resource estimate of 118,400 gold ounces and lies 8km northwest of Red 5's ( ASX:RED ) King of Hills gold mine, which has produced more than 1 million ounces of gold to date.Torian has targeted multiple gold zones and targets, and has reported the following recent major gold intercepts:1360N 5m @ 2.67 g/t Au from 169m (MSRC273); inc 1m @ 5.12 g/t Au from 169m1480N 8m @ 1.85 g/t Au from 234m (MSRC272); inc 1m @ 6.89 g/t Au from 235m1560N 18m @ 1.94 g/t Au from 159m (MSRC280); inc 1m @ 4.17 g/t Au from 169m1600N 4m @ 2.62 g/t Au from 24m (MSRC254); inc 1m @ 4.68 g/t Au from 24m11m @ 2.61 g/t Au from 184m (MSRC266); inc 1m @ 9.54 g/t Au from 188m1640N 33m @ 1.78 g/t Au from 196m (MSRC262); inc 1m @ 8.99 g/t Au from 210m1800N 5m @ 8.52 g/t Au from 235m (MSRC283); inc 2m @ 16.19 g/t Au from 236m;and 1m @ 20.70 g/t Au from 237m2000N 2m @ 3.83 g/t Au from 8m (MSRC276); inc 1m @ 6.03 g/t Au from 8m4m @ 2.58 g/t Au from 231m (MSRC276); inc 1m @ 4.03 g/t Au from 232m2040N 6m @ 1.95 g/t Au from 188m (MSRC177) ; inc 1m @ 4.01 g.t Au from 192mTorian Executive Director, Mr Peretz Schapiro, said the drilling results had increased the company's confidence in Mt Stirling's upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate."We have identified a multitude of structural prospective down-dip and along plunge gold target zones at MS Viserion for continued resource ounce discovery and expansion," Mr Schapiro said."Two RC rigs are now conducting a further 3,481m of extensional drilling over 21 holes, ahead of the upcoming resource update, and an Optimisation Study thereafter."Mr Schapiro said results from the Skywing prospect were currently being reviewed while further drilling was also planned to potentially delineate a maiden resource at Estera, as well as follow up on the Hydra and Tyrannus high grade targets where significant assays were returned.*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Torian Resources Limited

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.