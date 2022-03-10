

Further High-Grade Drill Intercepts - Gordons Gold Project

Perth, Mar 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) is very pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100%-owned Gordons gold project located 30km north of KalgoorlieBoulder in Western Australia (Figure 1*).New high-grade bedrock gold intercept confirms the potential of the Malone prospect which remains open in multiple directionsMalone Prospect- Assay results from two RC holes designed to confirm the orientation and grade of newly discovered high-grade gold mineralisation have returned a very encouraging intercept;- 3m @ 8.8g/t Au from 190m including 2m @ 13.0g/t Au with 1m @ 19.4g/t Au (YRLRC0811)- The intercept is located ~30m from the discovery RC intercept;- 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m including 1m @ 10.9g/t Au from 210m and 1m @ 15.4g/t Au from 212m (YRLRC0727)- Mineralisation is open in multiple directions and follow-up drilling will commence as soon as possible in the June QuarterStar of Gordon Prospect- Results have been received from three diamond and 42 RC holes which have returned several encouraging intercepts including;- 4.41m @ 4.8g/t Au from 226.49m including 0.44m @ 46.4g/t Au (YRLDD0018)- 28m @ 0.5g/t Au from 16m including 4m @ 1.8g/t Au (YRLRC0763 - 4m composite)- Planning for follow-up drilling is underway pending the return of final assay results from a further two diamond holes and a review of the geological interpretationYandal Resources' Managing Director; Mr Lorry Hughes commented:"Yandal has confirmed the Malone prospect has the potential to host a significant high-grade gold discovery very close to operating mines and infrastructure and a short distance from the town of Kalgoorlie-Boulder.With these results, the Malone prospect remains a high priority exploration target within the Gordons gold project in terms of its potential size and grade at depth. The prospect is open in most directions as the immediate location has only received shallow wide-spaced air-core drilling and no drilling into the primary zone along strike for ~2km to the north west.A program of further testing using RC drilling with a down hole televiewer and/or oriented diamond core drilling is planned to firm up the orientation of the mineralisation prior to aggressive step out drilling."*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Yandal Resources Ltd

