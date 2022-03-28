loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Michael Wood, CEO of Reyna Gold Corp. ( CVE:REYG ) ( OTCMKTS:REYGF ).A total of 10,000m of drilling has been approved by the Reyna Board as Phase 1 drilling at La Gloria with the first 22 holes, approximately 3,000m detailed in this press release. Over 20,000m of drill targets have already been identified by the geological team at Main Zone, El Sombrero, Las Quintas, Las Quintas West and San Pedro targets. The intention of Reyna is to confirm additional targets pending ongoing geochemical sampling, geological mapping and initial drill results.Drilling is starting at the Shear zone at Big Pit within the Main Zone with 6 planned holes; then will move down to Pique Viejo for 3 holes focused on the steep-dipping high-grade quartz veining recently identified in sampling, including drilling a steeply dipping vein where a channel sample returned 93.9 g/t gold. The drill rig will then move to Placeres, Main Zone for an additional 3 holes, with the aim of drilling a series of mineralized structures along a strike length NW, with a trend towards the Big Pit target area, before moving to El Sombrero for 10 holes to target at depth the high-grade mineralized structures. The intention is by the end of the initial 3,000m of drilling, the company will immediately move into the next stage of this 10,000m drilling at La Gloria. Further details will be announced on the follow-up targets once they have been finalized.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Reyna Gold Corp.

Reyna Gold Corp. (CVE:REYG) (OTCMKTS:REYGF) is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares - 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.