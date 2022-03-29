

Investor Presentation - 121 Conference, Las Vegas

Perth, Mar 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Okapi Resources Ltd ( ASX:OKR ) ( FRA:26O ) ( OTCMKTS:OKPRF ) provide the Investor Presentation for the 121 Conference in Las Vegas.- Uranium market is gaining momentum on world's path to zero carbon.- Our projects are located in proven uranium provinces.- Excellent cash position to execute strategy and add pounds via acquisitions and exploration.- New management team with significant experience in uranium in North America.- Nuclear energy critical to a low carbon future.

Okapi Resources Limited (ASX:OKR) recently acquired a portfolio of advanced, high grade uranium assets located in the United States of America and in the Athabasca Basin, Canada.

Assets include a strategic position in one of the most prolific uranium districts in the USA - the Tallahassee Creek Uranium District in Colorado. The Tallahassee Uranium Project contains a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimate of 27.6 million pounds of U3O8 at a grade of 490ppm U3O8 with significant exploration upside. The greater Tallahassee Creek Uranium District hosts more than 100 million pounds of U3O8 with considerable opportunity to expand the existing resource base by acquiring additional complementary assets in the district.

The portfolio of assets also includes an option to acquire 100% of the high-grade Rattler Uranium Project in Utah, which includes the historical Rattlesnake open pit mine. The Rattler Uranium Project is located 85km from the White Mesa Uranium Mill, the only operating conventional uranium mill in the USA hence provides a near term, low-capital development opportunity.

In January 2022, Okapi acquired a portfolio of high-grade exploration assets in the world's premier uranium district, the Athabasca Basin. The Athabasca Basin is home to the world's largest and highest-grade uranium mines.

Okapi's clear strategy is to become a new leader in North American carbon-free nuclear energy by assembling a portfolio of high-quality uranium assets through accretive acquisitions and exploration.