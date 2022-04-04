

Board and Management Update

Perth, April 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) advises that in accordance with our announcement on 17 February 2022, Mr Tim Kennedy has today assumed the position of Managing Director and CEO taking over from Mr Lorry Hughes. Mr Hughes will continue with the company as a Non-Executive Director until the 17th May 2022 to assist with a smooth management transition.The Board of Yandal Resources is also very pleased to advise that highly regarded corporate executive Mr Gregory Evans has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company commencing 4 April 2022.Mr Evans has over 25 years in advising corporates, boards, directors, executive management teams, and providers of debt and equity and other financial sponsors on capital raisings, mergers and acquisition transactions, equity and debt structuring, public offers, takeover defence, strategic options and growth strategies. He specialises in energy and natural resources with a particular focus on the mining sector. He has a Bachelor of Commerce, a Diploma in Applied Finance and is a Graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.Mr Evans is currently part-time Principal Director - Mergers and Acquisitions with KPMG Australia as well as Chief Investment Officer/Executive Director of a Private Family office.Commenting on these changes, Mr Kennedy said:"Yandal Resources is entering an exciting new phase. Thanks to the outstanding efforts of Lorry and the team we have a strong pipeline of projects ranging from early-stage targets through to the definition of initial resources. Importantly we have a number of prospects where recent first pass and follow-up drilling has confirmed high grade gold mineralisation indicating high potential for significant discoveries."We are very pleased that Greg has accepted the position of Chairman for this important new phase for the company. His extensive experience in working with resource companies to pursue successful growth strategies together with his strong network in the commercial and finance sector will be a great asset to the company."We have a very busy year of exploration mapped out for 2022 and we look forward to updating shareholders as to our progress."About Yandal Resources Ltd

