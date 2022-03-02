

Positive Novonix Tests Reaffirm Authier Product Quality

Brisbane, April 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:SYAXF ) has received further confirmation of the quality of its Authier spodumene product, following successful testing by leading lithium-ion battery innovator NOVONIX Ltd ( NASDAQ:NVX ) ( ASX:NVX ) at its Battery Technology Solutions laboratories in Nova Scotia, Canada.A sample of lithium hydroxide made by ICS Lithium in Perth using spodumene concentrates from Sayona's Authier Lithium Project in Quebec was sent to NOVONIX Battery Technology Solutions, to evaluate its suitability in the most advanced lithium-ion battery chemistries.NOVONIX scientists incorporated the sample into a common lithium battery cathode compound precursor (NMC622), which was used to make lithium-ion coin half-cells. The results showed the discharge capacity of Sayona's hydroxide-based cathode cells was the same as benchmark cathode cells using currently available commercial lithium hydroxide (see results below).The positive results show that the Authier product performs as well as commercially available battery-grade lithium hydroxide. The ICS Process is a clean and green solution, which combined with the benefits of Quebec's sustainable hydroelectric power provides substantial long-term environmental and competitive advantages.The latest test results follow previous analysis by CSIRO's Mineral Resources laboratories in Perth, Western Australia, which showed Authier spodumene is capable of being processed into exceptionally high purity, 99.99% lithium hydroxide (refer ASX release 7 July 2021).Commenting on the results, Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch said: "This is further independent verification of the performance of Authier spodumene and its suitability for conversion into lithium hydroxide, an extremely sought after product."Sayona has committed to downstream processing in Quebec, including lithium carbonate or hydroxide.These results by an industry-leading battery tester have further increased confidence in our strategy, which will deliver added value for all stakeholders and support North America's decarbonisation drive."Test resultsThe test results supplied by NOVONIX showed the excellent performance of Sayona's samples, with a high lithium concentration and metals such as iron (Fe), copper (Cu) and other heavy metals all below detection limits.Moblan drillingMeanwhile, drilling continues at Sayona's Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec, with the drilling program expected to conclude in mid-April.Visiting the project, Sayona's Mr Lynch said the drilling program was proceeding as planned, with results expected to further swell the Company's expanding lithium resource base.On the corporate front, Sayona officially joined the S&P/ASX 300 Index on 22 March 2022 following significant growth in market value, a move which is expected to spur further institutional investment in the Company."Sayona has made an extremely bright start to 2022, despite significant geopolitical and market instability, amid a continued focus on the electrification of transport to curb emissions," Mr Lynch added."Upcoming milestones including the delivery of a successful Authier-NAL feasibility study, with updates due within weeks, will further demonstrate our progress towards becoming North America's leading lithium producer, with the electric vehicle (EV) revolution showing no sign of a slowdown."About ICS LithiumICS Lithium Pty Ltd is an innovative process technology development company that since 2014 has been developing and optimising its breakthrough, widely patented Hunwick lithium ore refining process at CSIRO's mineral resources laboratories in Perth, Western Australia.Uniquely, the Hunwick Process is fully 'closed': all chemicals required are fully internally recycled. Energy requirements may be met with renewably generated electricity, making it entirely green, ideally suited to deployment in Quebec.

