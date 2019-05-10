loading.........

Malibu, CA, April 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Uranium is and always has been an answer for a cleaner and economically efficient energy source. As the world rushes to convert from dependence on fossil fuels to alternative sources in the ongoing electrification of everything.. We would like to re-introduce to you a company that is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium and vanadium with a land package of more than 4,000 sq km in nuclear friendly Argentina. That company is Blue Sky Uranium Corp. Today Ellis Martin for a conversation with the President and CEO of Blue Sky Uranium, Nikolaos Cacos.Blue Sky Uranium Corp. ( CVE:BSK ) ( FRA:MAL2 ) ( OTCMKTS:BKUCF ) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring and advancing towards production a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production. The Company follows international best practices in exploration, with a focus on respect for the environment, the communities, and the cultures in all the areas in which we work.Argentina is the largest generator of electricity from nuclear energy in South America. The country is working to further expand their nuclear energy sector with additional power plants, but currently lacks domestic uranium production. Argentina's desire for security of supply could provide a "guaranteed" first customer for a new domestic supplier. Large scale production could make Argentina a strategic exporter of uranium to the international nuclear energy sector.Blue Sky's exploration work between 2007 and 2012 led to the discovery of a new uranium district in Rio Negro Province. The Company's Amarillo Grande Project covers the district with three major properties, including the Ivana near-surface uranium deposit which hosts the largest NI 43-101 uranium resource in the country; Ivana also has potentially significant vanadium credits. Other exploration targets for blind uranium and vanadium mineralization are also present within the project area. The close proximity of the properties & targets provides the potential for an integrated, low-cost uranium-vanadium producing operation, making Amarillo Grande an excellent candidate to be the first near-term uranium producer in Argentina.The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource-focused management group that pioneered the mineral exploration industry in Argentina and has operated there since 1993.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Blue Sky Uranium Corp

