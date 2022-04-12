

Company Presentation - April 2022 Market Update

Melbourne, April 12, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Located in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, Nova Minerals Limited's ( ASX:NVA ) ( FRA:QM3 ) ( OTCMKTS:NVAAF ) flagship Estelle Project is a 35km long corridor of 21 identified gold prospects, including 2 substantial deposits.Korbel and RPM DepositWith 21 prospects, including 2 already defined large deposits, Nova is unlocking the wider Estelle Gold Trend, similar in scale and potential resources to Nevada's Carlin Trend, in aggressive pursuit of some day soon joining the exclusive club of major global gold producers.The Carlin Trend, in Nevada USA, is one of the richest gold mining districts in the world having produced over 84 million ounces of gold since the early 1960s, with a total resource endowment of 130 million + ounces of gold and still growing!*To view the Company Presentation, please visit:About Nova Minerals Limited

Nova Minerals Limited's (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.

Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.