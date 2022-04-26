

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. ( NASDAQ:LITM ). is an exploration-stage mining company engaged in lithium exploration in Manitoba, Canada. Its primary focus is exploration for lithium at the 100% owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project (TBL).The objective is to develop a world-class lithium mine in the jurisdictionally friendly Canadian province of Manitoba and to become the first fully electric and fully renewable lithium hydroxide producer in North America. The TB Project is strategically located to supply the U.S. "Auto Alley" and the European battery market via the Hudson Bay Railway and the Port of Churchill.The company expects to derive substantial revenues from the sale of lithium hydroxide to the EV and stationary storage markets globally. The company expects to become the first supplier in North America of lithium mined exclusively with the benefit of power produced from wholly sustainable, local sources. The company is situated in the province of Manitoba, which generates 96% of its energy from hydroelectric and 3% from wind.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) is committed to operating a fully renewable and sustainable lithium mine that can deliver a completely traceable, carbon neutral and zero harm product to the electric vehicle and battery markets. We aspire to not only set the standard for responsible lithium battery mining, but we intend to be the first lithium producer in the world to achieve Certified B Corporation status in the process.

Our wholly owned Thompson Brothers Lithium Project covers a 21,703-acre site that has only been 3% explored and contains an 11.1 million metric tonnes indicated and inferred resource at 1% Li2O.