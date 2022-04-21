Perth, April 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) is pleased to provide a summary of activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2022. The Company is exploring a portfolio of highly prospective 100% owned gold projects located in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia.
March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report
During the March Quarter, the Company continued to focus exploration activities at priority prospects within the Gordons Gold Project.
Drilling continued up until mid-March and the Company reported results from numerous reconnaissance Air-core ("AC"), reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drillholes completed in the prior quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
Malone "Kink Zone" (Gordons Gold Project)
- High-grade mineralisation confirmed by further RC drilling
o 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m within a broader zone of 16m @ 2.8g/t Au from 204m (YRLRC0727)
o 3m @ 8.8g/t Au from 190m (YRLRC0811)
- Mineralisation is open in all directions and follow-up diamond drilling has commenced
Star of Gordon Prospect (Gordons Gold Project)
- Results from three diamond and 42 RC holes returned several encouraging intercepts including;
o 4.41m @ 4.8g/t Au from 226.96 including 0.44m @ 46.4g/t Au (YRLDD0018) located down dip from an earlier RC intercept of 10m @ 8.4g/t Au from 43m (YRLRC630)
o 28m @ 0.5g/t Au from 16m including 4m @ 1.8g/t Au (YRLRC0763 - 4m composite)
Bradman Prospect (Gordons Gold Project)
- Further mineralisation intercepted by two diamond holes testing 250m north along strike from significant mineralisation intercepted in RC hole YRLRC06462 (11m @ 2.0g/t Au from 257m)
- Highlights from the new drilling included;
o 16m @ 1.3g/t Au from 170m including 2m @ 8.7g/t Au from 180m (YRLDD0015)
Mt McClure Project
- RC drilling has confirmed gold mineralising systems extend to significant depths (up to 240m down-dip) beneath each historic open pit.
- The potential to compile an initial Mineral Resource Estimate from existing drilling beneath the Success and Challenger pits is being evaluated.
Corporate
- Mr Tim Kennedy commenced as Managing Director & CEO and Mr Greg Evans commenced as Non Executive Chairman of the company on 4th April 2022.
- The company had $5.2m in cash and cash equivalents available at the end of the Quarter
*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0FQW76V8
About Yandal Resources Ltd
Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.
