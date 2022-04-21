

March 2022 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, April 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Yandal Resources Ltd ( ASX:YRL ) is pleased to provide a summary of activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2022. The Company is exploring a portfolio of highly prospective 100% owned gold projects located in the Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts in Western Australia.During the March Quarter, the Company continued to focus exploration activities at priority prospects within the Gordons Gold Project.Drilling continued up until mid-March and the Company reported results from numerous reconnaissance Air-core ("AC"), reverse circulation ("RC") and diamond drillholes completed in the prior quarter.HIGHLIGHTSMalone "Kink Zone" (Gordons Gold Project)- High-grade mineralisation confirmed by further RC drillingo 5m @ 7.7g/t Au from 210m within a broader zone of 16m @ 2.8g/t Au from 204m (YRLRC0727)o 3m @ 8.8g/t Au from 190m (YRLRC0811)- Mineralisation is open in all directions and follow-up diamond drilling has commencedStar of Gordon Prospect (Gordons Gold Project)- Results from three diamond and 42 RC holes returned several encouraging intercepts including;o 4.41m @ 4.8g/t Au from 226.96 including 0.44m @ 46.4g/t Au (YRLDD0018) located down dip from an earlier RC intercept of 10m @ 8.4g/t Au from 43m (YRLRC630)o 28m @ 0.5g/t Au from 16m including 4m @ 1.8g/t Au (YRLRC0763 - 4m composite)Bradman Prospect (Gordons Gold Project)- Further mineralisation intercepted by two diamond holes testing 250m north along strike from significant mineralisation intercepted in RC hole YRLRC06462 (11m @ 2.0g/t Au from 257m)- Highlights from the new drilling included;o 16m @ 1.3g/t Au from 170m including 2m @ 8.7g/t Au from 180m (YRLDD0015)Mt McClure Project- RC drilling has confirmed gold mineralising systems extend to significant depths (up to 240m down-dip) beneath each historic open pit.- The potential to compile an initial Mineral Resource Estimate from existing drilling beneath the Success and Challenger pits is being evaluated.Corporate- Mr Tim Kennedy commenced as Managing Director & CEO and Mr Greg Evans commenced as Non Executive Chairman of the company on 4th April 2022.- The company had $5.2m in cash and cash equivalents available at the end of the Quarter*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Yandal Resources Ltd

Yandal Resources (ASX:YRL) listed on the ASX in December 2018 and has a portfolio of advanced gold exploration projects in the highly prospective Yandal and Norseman-Wiluna Greenstone Belts of Western Australia. Yandal Resources' Board has a track record of successful discovery, mine development and production.