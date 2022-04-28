

Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, April 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited ( ASX:BCT ) ( FRA:1BL ), a leader in the development of advanced sample management solutions for harsh environments, is pleased to release the Group's Appendix 4C - Quarterly Cashflow report and update for the quarter ended 31 March 2022.Corporate and Business updates for the Quarter- Recorded sales for the quarter of $185k (of which $132k came in the month of March), and cash receipts of $109k;- Delivery and installation of Bluechiip's new range of Bluechiip Enabled Advanced Sample Management solutions for orders from six customers since launch;- Progressed growing the US sales and marketing team to target the North American market;- Actively progressed Bluechiip's project with FujiFilm Irvine Scientific;- Continued executing multiple active projects and negotiations with potential OEMs;- Successfully granted a new Japanese Patent: Device, System and Method for Temperature Limit Indication and Detection of Temperature-Sensitive Items;- Successfully granted the approval by AusIndustry for 2020-2021 research and development (R&D) registration to provide tax incentive cash refund of $1.1m; and- Closing cash and cash equivalents of $2.79m as at 31 March 2022, with no borrowings.

Bluechiip Ltd (ASX:BCT) understands that every sample - stem cells, blood, eggs, sperm and other biospecimens - is critical, so our objective is to manage each one with optimal quality in the most efficient way. Bluechiip's advanced management solution is the only one that provides sample temperature with ID in cryogenic environments to. Most importantly, this delivers confidence in every sample.

Bluechiip's unique patented technology is a MEMS-based wireless tracking solution that contains no electronics. It represents a generational change from current tracking methods such as labels (hand-written and pre-printed), barcodes (linear and 2D), and Radio Frequency Identification. Bluechiip tags are either embedded or manufactured into storage products such as vials or bags. Each product can be easily identified, and critical information such as sample temperature, is detected by readers and stored in the Bluechiip software. In addition to functioning in extreme temperatures, the Bluechiip(R) Advanced Sample management solution can survive autoclaving, gamma irradiation sterilization, humidification, centrifuging, cryogenic storage and frosting.

Bluechiip's technology has applications in healthcare, including in cryogenic storage facilities (biobanks and biorepositories), pathology, clinical trials and forensics. Other key markets include cold-chain logistics/supply chain, security/defence, industrial/manufacturing and aerospace/aviation.

