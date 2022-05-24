

Share Issue Completes Placement

Perth, May 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Eagle Mountain Mining Limited ( ASX:EM2 ) ( OTCMKTS:EGMMF ) is pleased to confirm that the second and final tranche of a placement (ASX 4 April 2022) to raise $16 million before costs has settled.The second tranche of the Placement, to an entity associated with Mr Charles Bass the Company's Managing Director and major shareholder, raised $1 million through the allotment of 2,222,223 shares at 45 cents and was completed following shareholder approval on 20 May 2022.In addition, a further 70,000 shares were issued following the exercise of employee options.About Eagle Mountain Mining Limited

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF), is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.

Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.